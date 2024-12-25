Emily Andre loves her Christmas tradition of “weird” stockings.

Emily and Peter Andre have established festive family traditions

The 35-year-old doctor – who has Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and eight-month-old Arabella with husband Peter Andre and is also stepmother to his kids Junior, 19, and 17-year-old Princess – admitted she cuts up pairs of tights for her brood to hang up on Christmas Eve, just like she did as a child.

She recently told new! magazine: “It’s my favourite tradition, we do weird stockings, stockings in tights.

“We cut tights in half and fill them. We’ve always done it since I was a child – no idea why, but we love it.”

Although Arabella will be too young to enjoy the Christmas celebrations, Emily plans to make sure the tot is still part of the festive fun.

She said: “It’ll be a Christmas at home for us, a very chilled one.

“It’s the first Christmas for the little one and she won’t understand it, but I will so I’m going to enjoy it.

“I’m going to dress her up as a little Christmas pudding. I’ve got it all planned.”

Peter previously praised Emily for establishing Christmas traditions in their home because the ‘Mysterious Girl’ hitmaker grew up without celebrating the holiday as he was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, and the faith doesn’t usually mark other Christian festivals.

The 51-year-old singer still feels "kind of new" when it comes to festive celebrations as a result of his upbringing.

He said: “We have lots of traditions – like Elf on the Shelf – but I’ve got to admit, Emily introduced them.

“I’m still kind of new at this because I grew up in a very religious household and we didn’t celebrate Christmas.

“So the festive spirit is down to Emily. Oh, and Santa of course.”