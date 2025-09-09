Emily Blunt was shocked to discover that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is so "contemplative".

Emily has confessed to being surprised by Dwayne Johnson

The 42-year-old actress first worked with the wrestler-turned-actor on 2021's Jungle Cruise, and the Hollywood duo instantly struck-up a good friendship.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Emily explained: "We just became very fast friends, like an immediate secret language, which I think you feel with certain people that you work with."

Emily admits that Dwayne, 53, was totally different to how she imagined him to be.

The actress - who has reunited with Dwayne to star in The Smashing Machine, their new sports-drama movie - explained: "We just talked and shared our souls. And I was just really taken by, I guess, how different he was from what I had imagined.

"He was so gentle and quite interior and sort of contemplative and kind, just easy. Like, so lovely to be around, funny and quick, all these qualities."

Dwayne also heaped praise on his co-star, describing Emily as one of his "best friends".

He said: "I also want to give Emily her flowers too. She is one of the greatest actors of our time — of all time. And also one of my best friends.

"In order to go to the place we were going to go, you have to have love, and then you have to have trust. And the love and the trust then allow for vulnerability. We could not have done that without this love and trust and vulnerability that we have."

Emily shared an on-screen kiss with Dwayne in Jungle Cruise - but the actress previously insisted that John Krasinski, her husband, is "immune" to her steamy love scenes.

The 45-year-old actor has been married to Emily since 2010, and she admits that he's become numb to her on-screen romances over the years.

Asked how he felt about her on-screen kiss with The Rock in Jungle Cruise, Emily told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men. He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!"