Peter Andre "worries" a lot as a parent to younger children.

Emily MacDonagh and Peter Andre have different parenting styles

The 52-year-old media personality has daughters Amelia, 11, and 16-month-old Arabella, and son Theo, nine, with his 36-year-old wife Emily MacDonagh, and the doctor has revealed how the pair have different parenting styles.

Emily told the latest issue of the UK's new! magazine: "Pete definitely worries more, whereas I'll think of it, deal with it and it's done.

"I understand why he worries, but I feel like if you don't teach them not to do something, as soon as you remove that barrier, they'll just do it anyway.

"He would have stair gates absolutely everywhere if he could, so we've compromised! I have put a stair gate in the door that goes out of the kitchen because Arabella can get to the stairs otherwise.

"The shape of our stairs means we can't put a gate at the bottom. It drives everybody nuts, and we all end up climbing over it because no one can ever open it.

"To me, that's fine, though, because I want her to be safe."

Peter also has son, Junior, 20, and daughter, Princess, 18, with his ex-wife, model Katie Price, 47, but Emily did not realise how tricky parenthood would be before her and Peter's own bundles of joy arrived.

She explained: "I'm a real perfectionist and you can't parent perfectly - as good as your intentions are. I've learned that that's OK because you can't be perfect at anything, and parenting is the same.

"It is tough, but then the things in life that are worth having, worth achieving, are the things that are tough. If it was easy, you wouldn't get that sense of achievement and satisfaction from it."

Emily and Peter - who got married at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, South West England, in July 2015 - have finally caved and recently gave their eldest child Amelia a mobile phone, but with strict guidelines given how "dangerous" social media and the internet can be for children.

She said: "Millie's only just got a phone, which I reluctantly gave in about because she's going to secondary school.

"She's allowed it for one hour on a Saturday, one hour on a Sunday - downstairs only - and she's not allowed WhatsApp or any social media at all.

"And I check her phone."