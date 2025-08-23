Emily in Paris has suspended filming following the death of assistant director Diego Borella.

Diego Borella has passed away, aged 47

The show's assistant director collapsed during filming at the Hotel Danieli in Venice, and he died at the scene, aged 47.

In a statement given to People, a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Borella passed away on Thursday (21.08.25) and his death prompted Netflix to suspend filming for the show's fifth season.

The assistant director - who trained in Rome, London and New York - had been in Italy in recent weeks to film the latest season of the hit TV show.

Lily Collins has reunited with Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo for the new season of Emily in Paris.

And an official synopsis previously offered an insight into the upcoming season.

The synopsis reads: "Just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks.

"Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

Darren Star - the show's creator - also offered an insight into the future of Emily in Paris.

The 64-year-old writer - who also created shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City - confirmed that Emily is "not leaving Paris".

Speaking to Deadline in 2024, Darren explained: "She didn’t change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome sometimes. Sylvie’s company has an office in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its feet.

"I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent — in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent — move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris."