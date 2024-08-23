Emily Ratajkowski has branded a body-shamer she caught on camera “not mindful”.

Emily Ratajkowski has branded a body-shamer she caught on camera ‘not mindful’

The model, actress and author, 33, famed for her raunchy Instagram posts, was hit with a sexist remark as she was shooting content for TikTik in New York City.

Her video showed a man, who did not appear on camera, interrupt her stroll to tell her: “Girl, put on a shirt.”

Emily – who was walking in a low-cut grey tank top at the time as well as a gold choker necklace and black leggings – said in a caption written over the footage: “Wait for it: man tells me to put on a shirt. Famously not demure, famously not mindful.”

Emily’s final line referenced the new “demure” TikTok trend started by Jools Lebron, with the buzzword meant to encapsulate an attitude of being cutesy, clean and mindful, from words to fashion choices.

Mother-of-one Emily – who has her son Sylvester Apollo, three, with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 37, and is rumoured to be dating singer Shaboozey, 29, quickly racked up nearly two million views of her post.

She set the video to Charli XCX’s hit song ‘365’ off her newest album ‘Brat’.

Emily’s fans filled the comments section of her post with outrage, with one saying it was “crazy” to ask her to put on a shirt as she is so beautiful.

The model has admitted to “exploiting” herself and “using her body” to achieve “fame and success”, with Emily now said to be worth $8 million.

She told ‘CBS Mornings’ she was aware of how she was “capitalising on her sexuality” when she was younger in attempt to gain control over her life.

Emily added: “(In) my early 20s, I really thought of myself as hustling and working the system and saying, ‘Okay, I know what I can get from becoming a model and from using my body to have fame and success.’

“And, I even called it empowerment.”