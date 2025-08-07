Eminem never gets writer’s block.

The rapper, 52, whose prolific output spans 12 solo studio albums, said he beats the potential problem by constantly noting down ideas in a book he keeps with him at all times.

He says in his new documentary Stans: “Every time I write, there’s different stages of it and that’s one of the reasons why I keep a book now and I never get writer’s block.

“I’m always able to go back in my book and have unlimited ideas. Sometimes I just write my rhyming words down and not the stuff in between, so that it can’t be put together if someone finds it.”

Eminem’s new film tells his story in his voice and through famous fans including Ed Sheeran and Dr Dre.

It comes after Eminem and Dr Dre were accused of leaving radio DJ Jo Whiley feeling “tiny and stupid”.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 60, made the allegation while speaking on her Dig It podcast in which she recalled being left devastated while interviewing the two rap superstars.

She said: “I remember interviewing Eminem and Dr Dre one time and that was horrible. I’d interviewed Eminem when he was very young and he was very shy and polite.

“He kept calling me “ma’am” all the time and he was really, really sweet and humble. Then a couple of years later he came back on the show but with Dr Dre and the fame had happened and he was just this other creature altogether.

“They were just so playful with me – and can I just say they made me feel so tiny and so stupid.”

Jo shared the story when asked if she had ever been starstruck during an interview.

She spoke alongside her co-host Zoe Ball, 46, revealing the interview had been a “really unpleasant experience”.

Jo’s reflection on the interview follows her candid discussion about her struggles with anxiety at the height of her DJing career in the 1990s.

Speaking to Woman’s Health, Jo explained: “I remember doing one gig and I was just so scared, I thought I can’t go on like this. This is ridiculous. It’s ruining my life because I’m just such a ball of anxiety.

“But then I realised how happy it was making people when I do these gigs and that was a game changer.”