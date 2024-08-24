Hailie Jade Mathers struggles to listen to her dad's songs.

Hailie Jade Mathers is the daughter of rap superstar Eminem

The 28-year-old singer is the daughter of rap star Eminem, 51, and his ex-wife Kim Scott, and as she listened to her dad's self-penned track 'Mockingbird' - which deals with break-ins, drug addictions, and custody disputes - admitted that growing up her parents managed to keep her away from "bad things" in life.

Speaking on her 'Just a Little Shady' podcast, she explained: "The older I get the less I can listen to any of the songs. I will say, like, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realise how bad things were.

"Now as like, an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened. "Obviously that’s the point of the song, but I will say like if you’ve ever lost an addict or a loved one, I feel for you and that’s how I feel about it".

Hailie previously explained that she struggled to understand her father's fame when she was younger.

Speaking to her uncle - who she refers to as a "brother-uncle" because they are relatively close in age - she said: "See, that is probably why our experience was a lot different because I remember some things from before, but I didn't totally understand what was going on and you were definitely old enough to understand what was going on. Nate is my uncle -- my dad's younger brother -- but also we kind of grew up together, because Nate lived with us for a while when I was young. I would say [you are a] brother-uncle, you definitely act younger than your age. We are closer in age than you are to [my] dad, but still I never realised how much older you are than me because I feel like you are like a brother.

"It's so fun to look back [now], thinking back as an adult, I'm like, ‘Wow, that's so, so surreal.' those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool!"'

