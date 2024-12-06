Emma Dumont has come out as trans masculine non-binary.

The 'Oppenheimer' star will contiue to use their birth name professionally, but in their personal life, friends and family will call them by a different moniker.

A representative for 30-year-old Emma told TMZ: “They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family."

The 'Licorice Pizza' star has retained the Instagram handle @EmmaDumont but their profile lists them as Nick Dumont and their pronouns are stated as they/them.

The 'Gifted' star previously spoke of how much they are "obsessed" with undergoing physical transformations to play different characters.

They told BriefTake.com: "Honestly, I’m obsessed. My one thing is I never want to play the same character twice and I’m so lucky that I haven’t. So yeah, it’s wild. I love changing my hair colour...

"So much of it is on the shoulders of the hair and make-up department and I am so grateful to work with the talented people with whom I have been able to work.

"Just for me, it’s very important because I never want to look just like Emma. I never want people to be like 'Oh, that’s just Emma playing a role', or 'Oh, she has black hair again. Oh, she’s pale again'.

"There’s so much you can do with make-up and hair and obviously, with something like The Magicians, the effects make-up was above and beyond amazing and outstanding, so that’s a whole different ballgame.

"My favourite part is creating a character that looks different from every other character I’ve played.

"I love Melissa Leo for that reason. I’ll be watching a film and I won’t realise until halfway through that it’s Melissa Leo. She’s a true chameleon, and that’s who I hope to be, a chameleon."