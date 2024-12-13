Emma Dumont knew in their early teens they weren't "like other girls".

Emma Dumont is proud to be trans

The 'Oppenheimer' star came out earlier this month as trans masculine non-binary, using they/them pronouns, and they have now reflected on the "rewarding" but lengthy process it has taken to get to this point in their life.

They told Out in a statement: "Coming out to myself as trans has been one of the longest challenges I've faced in life. It has also been the most rewarding by a mile.

"I lived in an authoritarian household for many decades where it wasn't safe to be myself at home. I knew at 13/14 I wasn't 'like other girls,' I knew I liked girls and I knew I didn't feel right in my body.

"Around 19, I was cast as an AFAB trans teenager in a TV pilot. I looked at myself in my trailer in basketball shorts, bandage wrapped around my chest and I thought, 'damn I look good!

"A decade later, I found a safe community, figured out I was nonbinary. Now I'm out, have a life I could have only dreamed of as a kid, and I still get to play women at work."

Emma - who uses the name Nick in their personal life - "loves" being trans and is grateful to have so much support around them.

They added: "I'm trans. I love being trans. We're here. We've always been here.

"I'm grateful to be living in this time and place where I have safe spaces and support. Where I can go to the LA LGBT Center and get medical care without fear. That hasn't been the experience many have had. I truly owe a great deal of gratitude to the courageous queer people who have come before me.

"I didn't think I'd be out to everyone so soon but I made a promise to myself that if someone asked, I would share. Someone did ask and I shared…because I'm proud."

The 'Licorice Pizza' star's representative confirmed their 30-year-old client's gender identity last week.

A spokesperson told TMZ: “They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family."