Emma Heming Willis has congratulated Demi Moore on her success at the Golden Globes.
The 62-year-old movie star won the gong for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for her performance in 'The Substance', and Emma - who is married to Bruce Willis, Demi's ex-husband - has taken to social media to offer her congratulations to the Hollywood icon.
Emma, 46 - who has been married to Bruce since 2009 - wrote on Instagram: "We're screaming over here!!! Congratulations @demimoore!!!!! (sic)"
Demi has three daughters with Bruce - Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 - and they also offered their congratulations to the actress.
On Instagram, Scout simply said: "SHE DID IT [crying emojis] (sic)"
Rumer admitted to being "so proud" of her mom, too.
She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Demi admitted to being "in shock" after winning a Golden Globe on Sunday evening (05.01.25).
The actress - who starred in 'The Substance' alongside Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley - confessed that she "wasn't expecting" to receive the accolade.
She said on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: "I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful.
"30 years ago I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and at that time, I made that mean that I wasn’t allowed to have this. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but that I wouldn’t be acknowledged and I bought in and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do.
"And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance', and the universe told me that you're not done."
Tagged in Bruce Willis Demi Moore Rumer Willis