Emma Heming Willis says moving Bruce Willis into a separate residence was the best decision for their family.

Emma Heming Willis moved Bruce Willis to new home so she could 'get back to being his wife'

The model and influencer, 47, has been acting as a carer for her actor husband, 70, since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and says moving Bruce into a new home where is supported by carers 24/7, has allowed her to go back to just being his wife.

She told The Sunday Times: “It was of the hardest decisions I ever had to make.

“But among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me. Ultimately, I could get back to being his wife. And that's such a gift.”

Emma added it has also given Bruce more independence, giving him the chance to reconnect with friends and family.

She explained: “It’s made such a difference for more friends and family to have their own experience with him without it being my home, without me hovering, or my anxiety of how to manage the guest and their expectations, and then have to see their reactions - their sadness at what is.”

And, while the whole situation has been tough for their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, Emma believes the move was the best decision for them and they love to go and visit him after school.

She said: “You can see the tenderness of it. The girls don't need him to be this or do that. They have really adapted to his disease, and they know how to move around him. It's beautiful, but it's hard for them. They miss him.”

Emma previously explained how having Bruce in the family home was affecting the girls.

She wrote in her new book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path: “The truth is, Mabel and Evelyn’s daily lives were being turned upside down. For example, with FTD and other forms of dementia, some people become more sensitive to noise, which can cause distraction, confusion, and agitation.

“So, I had everyone tiptoeing around the house to keep it as peaceful and serene as possible. This meant playdates were obsolete and forget about sleepovers.”