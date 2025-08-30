Emma Heming Willis can’t wait to go on tour to promote her book about caregiving.

Emma Heming Willis can’t wait to go on tour to promote her book about caregiving

The model, 47, had been looking after her ailing husband Bruce Willis, 70, since he was diagnosed with dementia in 2023 and this week announced he had been moved to a separate home to receive professional help.

She has since been trolled for allowing the move while promoting herself as a caregiver.

But she has hit back at critics on Instagram, with her page revealing she can’t wait to go on her book tour to promote her upcoming book The Unexpected Road.

The book will tell of her path to becoming Bruce’s caregiver and she will give her first talk to promote the book on 8 September.

Emma wrote in what is her latest Instagram post: “One month out from taking The Unexpected Journey on the road, and I’m so excited to share with you the dates and places I’ll be.

“What I’m most looking forward to is being in a room with other caregivers. “That was one of the many reasons I wrote this book, to build deeper connection with those walking this path alongside me and my family.

“I hope to see you there and I can’t wait to connect in person. (Blue heart emoji.)

“Tour stops and details are in my bio or at emmahemingwillis.com under the “book” section. (Book emoji.) #theunexpectedjourney #caregiversupport #booktour.”

Emma hit back at trolls by saying she is being “judged quickly and unfairly” for the way she has been caring for Bruce.

She recently said it was the “hardest decision” to have him moved to a separate home where he now lives with a full-time care team.

Emma is bringing up their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, and said on Instagram: “Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

She added: “Too often, caregivers are judged quickly and unfairly by those who haven’t lived this journey or stood on the front lines of it.

“Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day.”

Her book on caregiving is coming out on 9 September, and she says in a synopsis of the tome: “Caring for yourself while caring for someone else is one of the hardest, most heartbreaking challenges you’ll ever face. It’s easy to lose your sense of self.

“Through my own experience and insights from leading experts, I want to help care partners feel less alone, better prepared, and empowered to navigate this journey with strength and support. When you care for yourself first, you’re better able to care for your person.

“This isn’t just about surviving – it’s about finding connection, resilience, and even moments of joy along the way. You don’t have to do this alone.”