Emma Myers felt "so excited" about Lady Gaga's appearance in Wednesday.

Lady Gaga stars in season two of the show

The 39-year-old pop star appears in season two of the hit Netflix show, and Emma has admitted to being caught off-guard by Gaga's casting.

Speaking to People, the 23-year-old actress shared: "I think it was during filming season two. I think one day, somebody mentioned it and I was like, 'What?' And they were like, 'Oh, you didn't know?' I was like, 'No, I didn't know'.

"I thought somebody would've told me something that big. It was kind of out of nowhere."

Emma actually ended up counting down the days until Gaga arrived on set.

The actress - who plays Enid Sinclar in Wednesday - said: "The entire time I was like, 'OK, 10 more days until she gets here.'"

Jenna Ortega previously admitted to being surprised by Gaga's casting, too.

The 22-year-old actress - who plays Wednesday Addams - told People: "I had no idea.

"I think I found out maybe the night before and we didn’t know, we didn’t have time to rehearse or understand anything.

"It was just something that Gaga had reached out, and she just called me. So it was very exciting. [She’s] one of the greatest performers, dare I say of all time."

Jenna confessed to being a huge fan of the chart-topping pop star.

Jenna said: "She’s such a legend and such a powerhouse. Just an incomparable force. So to be able to sit at a dinner table and do nothing and watch her up close — what a gift."

Gaga was initially asked to create a song for season two of the show. However, she was eventually offered a role in Wednesday.

Gaga explained to Tudum.com: "I immediately had a song in mind called ‘The Dead Dance,’ and I had started working on it. But once I knew it was going to be for Wednesday, I decided that I was going to work on it even more and I made it extra special for the show.

"To me, when you know that music and pop culture and Tim Burton all come together with this cast, that’s a very special recipe. So that’s why I’m here."