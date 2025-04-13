Emma Roberts wants her mom to star on 'Real Housewives'.

Emma Roberts loves Real Housewives

The 'American Horror Story' actress is a huge fan of the reality TV franchise and has been lobbying her mother, Kelly Cunningham, to join the cast, but she isn't so keen on the idea.

She told E! News: “I want my mom to be on 'Housewives' but she said she doesn't have the personality for it.

“I said, ‘That's exactly what makes you have the personality for it. She just says it like it is.”

The 34-year-old star - who has four-year-old son Rhodes with former partner Garrett Hedlund and is engaged to Cody John - revealed Kelly had been approached "in passing" about joining the franchise in the past.

But she added: “She’s a hard get.”

And Emma herself would consider joining the show - but not for some time.

She said: “I'm not married. I'm on my way, but I'm not a housewife yet. I don't know. Maybe when I'm a little bit more mature.”

While she wouldn't be ready to join a reality show just yet, she is obsessed with the onscreen drama from the Bravo programmes.

She said: “I need there to be 23 episodes a season, and I need them to shoot them faster because there's not enough.

“I need more, especially Beverly Hills and Salt Lake [City]. I can't. I'm addicted.”

Meanwhile, Emma's father, Eric Roberts, recently admitted the "toughest" time in his life was losing custody of the actress amid his battle with drug addiction when she was just a baby.

Eric - who has been clean since 1995- admits becoming a grandfather made him realise just how much he has lost out on with his own daughter.

The 68-year-old actor - who has two grandchildren from his stepchildren, as well as Rhodes - was asked on the 'Inside of You' podcast what the hardest part of his life has been, to which he replied: “Probably the loss of relationship with my daughter.

“There’s not a pain, there’s a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstandings we’ll all have forever. Because we’re human."

Eric says his eldest grandchild "looks like" the 'American Horror Story' actress and “reminds me of what I didn’t have.”

He added: “I started accepting that about myself with the birth of my grandchildren.

“Especially the five year old, she was first and she was a girl and took a liking to me in a very strong way.”