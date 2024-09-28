Emma Watson has paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith following her death.

Emma Watson's tribute to Dame Maggie Smith

The 89-year-old actress passed away this week and Emma - who co-starred with Maggie in the 'Harry Potter' franchise from 2001 to 2011 - took to Instagram to remember the late star.

She posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Smith from 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2' and wrote: "When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie's legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with.

"It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.

"She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own.

"Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you."

Emma played Hermione Granger in the franchise while Maggie portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall.

And, Daniel Radcliffe - who starred as the titular boy wizard in the series - made his screen debut alongside the late actress on a BBC adaptation of 'David Copperfield' just before they were both cast in 'Harry Potter', and noted how he was "heartbroken" to hear of her passing.

He wrote on X: "Truly heartbreaking, she was one of the most talented women to ever live. She left an amazing legacy and she’ll always be remembered."

Maggie started her career in the theatre in the early 1950s and by the end of the decade had broken into film, eventually winning Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the title role of the 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie'.

Her second and final Oscar came in 1978 when she was named Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Diana Barrie in Herbert Ross' anthology film 'California Suite'.

Later on in her career, the 'Sister Act' star became known to TV audiences for her role as Violet Crawley in 'Downton Abbey'.

Maggie's final moments came as she was surrounded by family and friends, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens announced.

In a statement issued via their publicist, they said: "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."