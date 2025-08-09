Emma Willis is “all good now” after undergoing heart surgery earlier this year.

Emma Willis is ‘all good now’ after undergoing heart surgery earlier this year

The 48-year-old television presenter revealed in April that she had been born with a hole in her heart and underwent surgery at the Royal Brompton hospital in London to correct it.

She has now said the procedure was carried out using keyhole surgery – involving small incisions in the chest rather than opening the breastbone – which meant she avoided the long recovery associated with open-heart surgery and described her recovery as “smooth”.

In a new interview with the Daily Mirror, Emma said: “I’m all good now. I had a bit of time off.”

Her husband Matt Willis, 41, added in the joint interview about her condition: “She’s not very good at sitting still.”

He also explained he had tried to take the lead in their household during her recovery.

The couple, who met in 2004 and share three children, also discussed their relationship as they prepare to present Love Is Blind UK for a second year.

Emma said: “Love, time, commitment, compromise, f*** knows. I mean, hopefully we’ll still be going in another 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and then we’ll be in a box together!”

She added: “We like to keep our eye across everything. So we don’t drop the ball, we make sure we have time for each other and prioritise that.”

Matt said: “Having children for us was such a massive thing. It changed everything. It takes it to a whole new level. It’s bonkers but I love it.”

According to The Sun, Emma and Matt have stepped back from hosting Love Is Blind UK’s spin-off podcast, with TikTok creator Sarel taking over for the upcoming series.

A source told the newspaper: “Matt and Emma loved doing it but they’re so, so busy – they couldn’t make their schedules work. Sarel is huge on TikTok and will be really popular with listeners.”

Netflix confirmed last week season two of Love Is Blind UK will launch on 13 August, with 10 episodes released over three weeks.

In the programme, single participants meet in enclosed pods without seeing each other, forming connections based only on conversation before deciding whether to meet, move in together and marry. The streaming service also released a teaser trailer, including one man saying: “I don’t find it difficult to date multiple women. That’s just a part of the game,” and a woman replying: “That’s really disrespectful, I’m not your plan B.”

Photographs released from the new series include an apparent engagement ring and a scene in which a man rests his hand against a wall inside one of the pods.