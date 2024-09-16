Jeremy Allen White's heart was "beating right out of its chest" as he won his second Emmy Award in a row on Sunday (15.09.24)

Jeremy Allen White wins an Emmy Award

The 33-year-old took home the award for his portrayal of 'Carmy' Berzatto in 'The Bear', and paid tribute to his fellow nominees, Matt Berry (‘What We Do in the Shadows’), Larry David ('Curb Your Enthusiasm’), 'Only Murders in the Building' stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (‘Reservation Dogs’) as he accepted the prize.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, he said: "Thank you, thank you, thank you so much, my heart is beating right out of its chest.

"Thank you the Academy, my fellow nominees, I'm so honoured to be in your company."

Jeremy went on to pay tribute to his "beautiful" co-stars and reflected on how the show has "changed [his] life" and given him a new faith.

He said: "Chris and Jo, thank you for choosing me, I'm so, so so lucky, I'm so grateful, thank you.

"My beautiful cast, I love you forever, I love to work with you and I just wanna be in each other's lives forever, I love you so dearly.

This show has changed my life, it has instilled a faith that change is possible if you are able to reach out, you are really truly never actually alone. I thank the show.

"My parents I love you, Annabel my sister, you're here, I love you so much, thank you for coming here tonight. Ezer and [Dolores], I love you so, so, so much, you are my heart, thank you."

Meanwhile, 'Hacks' star Jean Smart gave a funny but heartfelt speech when she accepted the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series prize and dedicated the honour to her longtime agent.

She said: "Thank you so so much. it's very humbling, it really is, and I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention! I'm serious.

"No, thank you. I have so many people to thank, starting with our brilliant showrunners. For thinking of me, I will never be ab;e to thank you enough for thinking of me for this incredible role. Everybody at HBO, no Max, no HBO... I'm sorry. Just what we needed, another network...

"Anyway, I'm going to honour my agent tonight, Scott Henderson, of 30+ years, he is retiring and breaking my heart. The most amazing, supportive, cultured, tasteful, kind and funny man who never tried to talk me in or out of things I really didn't feel great about. Scott, I love you and I wish you all the best. He's going to bicycle through France because that's better than supporting me? I know.

"But thank you all, thank you all, I love you."

Jean took the prize ahead of Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’), Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’), Selena Gomez (‘Only Murders in the Building’), Maya Rudolph (‘Loot’), and Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale’).