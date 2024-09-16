'Hacks' was a surprise winner of the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy Award on Sunday (15.09.24).

The HBO series triumphed in a category that was expected to see 'The Bear' scoop top honours ahead of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'Palm Royale', 'Reservation Dogs' and 'What We Do in the Shadows', and co-creator Paul W. Downs admitted the win had left him stunned.

Joined by the cast and crew, Paul - who also appears on the show - said: "I have no thoughts in my brain. Thank you so much to the Academy.

"We are so lucky to live our dream and make television and we couldn't do it without our 'Hacks' family. All of our writers, all of our cast, all of our crew who make our dreams come true literally.

"When we pitched this show about two women, one of whom was over 60, we really didn't know if we could sell it.

"We have to thank... everyone at Universal and everyone who has helped make this show.

"About 20% of our population is 60+ but they're only about 3% of the characters on television and I would like to see more of them because while I'm a great young supporting actor, I really want to be a good old lead."

Meanwhile, 'Shogun' took the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series award ahead of ‘The Crown’, ‘Fallout’, ‘The Gilded Age’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, ‘Slow Horses’ and ‘3 Body Problem’.

Showrunner Justin Marks admitted he was stunned the show had even been made.

He said: "Thank you for this incredible honour. We are so grateful to our partners at Disney Television, to Dana Walden and Eric Schrier, to Hulu and especially FX, you guys green lit a very experience subtitled period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition, I have no idea why you did that but thank you for your faith in this incredible team.

"We share this award with our extraordinary cast and crew from Japan and North America. 'Shogun' is a show about translation, not what is lost but what is found."