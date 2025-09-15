The Pitt took the coveted Best Drama Series honour at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (14.09.25).

The Pitt star Noah Wyle at the Emmy Awards

The first season of the medical drama scooped the accolade ahead of a string of shows including Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, Severance, Slow Horses and The White Lotus, following wins for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series categories respectively.

Accepting the award, writer-and-producer Scott Gemmill dedicated the win to "all the healthcare workers".

Surrounding by those who worked with him on the show, he said on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater: "This is insane, thank you so much to the Academy. I want to thank everybody at Warner Bros, Channing for believing in the show from the get-go, to Sarah and Joey and Casey, HBO Max for supporting and nurturing the show.

"For our amazing cast and crew and writers and directors, we wouldn't be out here without you guys. I have the best producing partners and friends in the world in John Wells and Noah Wyle. My secret weapon Dr Joe Sachs. Our friends, our families.

"I want to dedicate this on behalf of everyone to all the healthcare workers, frontline, first responders. Respect them, protect them, trust them."

The Best Comedy Series award went to The Studio and star and co-creator Seth Rogen admitted he was "legitimately embarrassed" by how happy he was to triumph over Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, and What We Do in the Shadows.

He said: "I really appreciate it, in all honesty. I'm doing my best attempt at sincerity here. If you watched our show, if you appreciated our show if you voted for our show especially I'm legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me and to be standing up here with these people, these are the best people I know and to have them spend their days with me working with me is truly like one of the great honours of my life. So, thank you to all these people so much.”

The Best Limited or Anthology Series category so Adolescence win ahead of Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Penguin.

Accepting the prize, Stephen Graham - who had earlier taken Emmys for Best Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series and Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series - said: "This was a huge collaboration, what we do is not a game of footie. There is no winners and there is no losers, it's all subjective. But what we managed to create was a beautiful family. Whether you was number one on the call sheet or 101, everyone was treated equally and with the utmost respect."