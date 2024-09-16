Anna Sawai was a "mess" as she accepted her first Emmy Award on Sunday (15.09.24).

The 32-year-old actress couldn't hide her emotions as she accepted the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series accolade - for which 'The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Carrie Coon ('The Gilded Age'), Maya Erskine ('Mr + Mrs Smith) and Imelda Staunton ('The Crown') were also nominated - for her work on FX drama Shogun.

She admitted as she got on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater: "I was crying before my name was announced, I'm a mess today.

"Thank you to the Academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I have grown up watching and loved.

"Thank you to John Landgraf and the FX team for believing in our story. Thank you Justin and Rachel for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime. Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast, led by Hiro. Hiro's over there, he really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me.

"Cosmo, you are the most honest and truthful and no BS actor I know and you made me give 120%.

"Thank you to my team and my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here,you showed me stoicism and that's how I was able to play MAriko. This is for all the women who have said nothing and continue to be an example for everyone."

Anna had followed her co-star Hiroyuki Sanada onto the stage as just minutes before, he had won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, beating off competition from Idris Elba ('Hijack'), Donald Glover ('Mr + Mrs Smith'), Walton Goggins ('Fallout'), Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses') and Dominic West ('The Crown').

He said: "Thank you so much. Oh my goodness. I'm beyond honoured to be here with amazing nominees and thank you FX, Disney and Hulu for believing in me.

"Thank you my team for always supporting me and thank you for all the crew and cast of 'Shogun', I'm so proud of you. It was an east meets west dream project with respect.

"'Shogun' taught me that when people work together we can make miracles. We can create a better future together, thank you so much."