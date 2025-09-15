Stephen Colbert won Best Talk Series at Sunday's (14.09.25) Emmy Awards.

Stephen Colbert celebrates his Emmy win

The 61-year-old presenter recently revealed The Late show With Stephen Colbert was being axed next year but his popularity was clear at the ceremony when he received a standing ovation and delivered his acceptance speech to cheers of "Stephen! Stephen!" from the audience.

Stephen - who took the award ahead of The Daily Show and Jilly Kimmel Live! - said on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater: "Thank you CBS for giving us the privilege to be part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show.”

The presenter noted how, back in 2015, he thought he wanted his show to be a comedy about love but he realised that in some ways, it was also about loss.

He added: “And that’s related to love, because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it.

“Ten years later, in September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong. Be brave, and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

Earlier in the evening, Stephen poked fun at his pending unemployment when he took to the stage to present the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award.

He asked: “Is anyone hiring? Because I have about 200 very qualified people with me tonight.”

He then revealed he had brought his resume along with him and gave it to Harrison Ford.

He asked the Shrinking star: “Can you pass this onto [Steven] Spielberg?”

His fellow talk show hosts were likely not to be too disappointed about losing the award as Jimmy previously campaigned and voted for his pal to win because it was "the least we could do at this point".

He previously said: "I think it will be a nice statement if he does win.

"Obviously, awards don't mean much, but every once in a while they do, and in this case, I think it will. I fully expect Stephen to win the Emmy as I think people are very, very upset about what happened to him and his show."