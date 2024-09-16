Billy Crudup paid tribute to his "piece of eye candy", wife Naomi Watts, as he picked up his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy Award on Sunday (15.09.24).

Billy Crudup accepts his Emmy Award

The 56-year-old actor kicked off his acceptance speech at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater by paying tribute to his actress spouse, before going on to dedicate his trophy - which he picked up ahead of co-stars Mark Duplass and John Hamm, 'Shogun' stars Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira, Jack Lowden from 'Slow Horses' and 'The Crown' star Jonathan Pryce - to the writing team and others who had helped him with his role as Cory Ellison on 'The Morning Show'.

He said: "Thank you very much, this is an incredible honour, thank you all.

"I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and gave a searing performance for which she's nominated, and she starts businesses too, so it's nice to be by her side.

"I just want to say this is for the writers and educators who allowed me to do the writing that was beyond my level.

"Every time I'd see the scripts I'd have to go and work on the techniques that teachers like Ron Van Lieu gave me.

"To Kerry Ehrin, who invented this character and her team, and Charlotte Stout, who expanded upon this character, this process has been incredible for me and I hope everyone who is involved knows how much it means to me, so thank you.

"And also, hi to the kids, I know you're watching, wherever you are."

Meanwhile, Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series prize.

The 47-year-old actor scooped his second consecutive win for his portrayal of Richie Jerimovich in 'The Bear' ahead of co-star Lionel Boyce, 'Hacks' Paul W. Downs, Paul Rudd ('Only Murders in the Building', Tyler James Williams ('Abbott Elementary') and Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live'), and praised the "beautiful people" he works with on the show.

He said: "Thank you so much, I don't know what to say. I'm so grateful for this show and to work with these beautiful people. Chris, thank you so much, I love you so much. Joanna, Josh, Tyson, Duccio.

" I work with this incredible family every day, it's such a privilege to work with Ayo and Jeremy, Lionel, Liza, Abby, Matty, Ricky, Oliver, all my little forks crew, Andrew and Sarah and Olivia. Thank you Jeanie Bachrach for putting such a nice family together.

"Thank you to my parents, they've taken nice care of my cat. To Mary and Tasha my sweet daughters, Yelena I love you so much."