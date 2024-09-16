Elizabeth Debicki's Emmy Award win left her "in a real pickle" on Sunday (15.09.24).

Elizabeth Debicki accepts her Emmy Award

The 34-year-old actress picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown' but admitted she had been too "superstitious" to prepare a speech beforehand.

However, as she took to the stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater when her name was called ahead of fellow nominees Christine Baranski ('The Gilded Age'), 'The Morning Show' quartet Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor, and her own co-star Lesley Manville, she offered a string of thank yous to the people she had worked with on Netflix's regal drama and hailed her role a "gift".

She said: "Wow. I didn't write anything down because I'm very superstitious and now I'm in a real pickle so I'm going to do this very quickly.

"Peter [Morgan], thank you. Thank you for making this show and thank you for trusting me with this.

"To our producers, thank you for working so hard. Deb Ormrod, my hair and make-up, amazing woman who transformed me every day, Kate and Emily who created the hair and make-up, costume designers, I love you.

"Our cast are so beautiful, it was such a gift to work with you. Gosh. Playing this part based on this unparalleled incredible human being has been my great privilege, it has been a gift. Thank you so much."

And Elizabeth wasn't the only star not to have prepared a speech as Liza Colon-Zayas admitted she hadn't thought it would be "possible" to triumph in the Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category ahead of Meryl Streep ('Only Murders in the Building'), Carol Burnett ('Palm Royale'), Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks') and 'Abbot Ellementary's Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Liza - who won for her portrayal of Tina Marrero in 'The Bear' - said: "Thank you to my husband David Zayas, he told me to write a speech and I didn't because I didn't think it would be possible. How could I have thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett, and Janelle, and Sheryl Lee Ralph and Hannah, anyway, I love you all, I revere you to the bottom of my heart.

"Mommy, thank you, you've always - my family, my grandkids, thank you.

"Thank you to my beautiful cast, thank you Christopher and Joanna, thank you for giving me a new life with this show."

The 52-year-old star ended her speech with a passionate message for fellow Latinos.

She said: "To all the Latinos who are looking at me, keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights. Thank you."