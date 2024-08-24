Eric André ended up hospitalised with a concussion after injuring himself on the set of his TV show.

Eric Andre has suffered some chaotic injuries on the set of his TV show

The 41-year-old comedian writes and stars in 'The Eric André Show' for Adult Swim but revealed that accidents are "pretty common" during production of the sketch comedy series and during an episode that guest-starred John Cena, he ended up being knocked in the head by a metal frame.

He told People: "It's pretty common. I got through the shelf okay, but we forgot to sandbag the shelf — the frame of the shelf — so the metal frame tipped over and knocked me in the head. I got a concussion and went to the hospital."

The 'Sing 2' star also recalled another time that he was trying to hammer a window but ended up with a "sliced hand" and had to have some stitches put in.

He said: "I was trying to hammer the window, but my whole hands went through. It sliced me up, and I had to get stitches. I had to go to the hospital for that."

The show has been on the air since 2012 and has developed something of a cult following thanks to its outlandish celebrity interviews and sketches, but Eric noted that even the most dedicated fans cannot guess what is coming next.

He said: "Even if they did thorough research, they watch every episode, they're super fans, once you sit in that chair, and explosives are being detonated, and flying African hissing cockroaches are coming out of my coffee mug? It doesn't matter how prepared you are.

"We've gotten it to the point where it doesn't matter how prepared you are. Once the torture begins, everybody's going to react in a genuine way. We don't ever want people playing along."