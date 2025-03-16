Erin Andrews dealt with her health woes by regularly eating at McDonald's.

The 46-year-old sports broadcaster endured fertility struggles for a number of years and also suffered from cervical cancer for a period of time but found solace in visiting her favourite fast food restaurant, which was right by the clinic she used to attend.

She told E! News: "My fertility clinic was right by McDonald's, and we were always getting bad news and my appointments were always so early in the morning so I could deal with my work.

"So, it was like, 'A sausage biscuit with two hash browns, thank you very much.' And I would eat and cry in my car and call my husband: 'It didn't work again, but this sausage biscuit is so good. Go to the doctor, cross that off your checklist.

"I know it sucks, but think about the great fast food meal you're going to have, which is probably totally counterproductive with going to the doctor, but that's the way I got through crappy fertility visits and cancer visits. I went straight to the drive-thru and I'm like, 'I'll have a large, thank you.'"

Erin - who eventually welcomed son Mack via surrogate in June 2023 - underwent two surgeries before she was declared cancer-free in 2016, and insisted that catching symptoms "early" was her key to survival.

She said: "What I found out after that whole journey was it was a darn good thing that I went to go get checked, because it was treatable.

"We had caught it early enough.

"There's a lot of reasons why people try to stay away from this.

"They don't have time, they forget, or they just are so anxious they don't want bad news. And I get all that."