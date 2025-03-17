Erin Doherty stepped back from social media because it "terrifies" her.

Erin Doherty has opened up about not being present on social media

'The Crown' star, 32, has an Instagram account with more than 100,000 followers but she only uses it to promote her work - and Erin admits she is no longer active on social platforms because she realised it can be "addictive" and "all-consuming".

She told The Independent newspaper: "I took a step back from it [social media] quite early on because I was able, luckily, to recognise how addictive and how all-consuming that world can be. And so, it does terrify me."

She added of her Instagram page: "I’ve got an 11-year-old brother. He looks at my social media profiles and goes: ‘Woah you’ve got so many followers'.

"I always tell him: 'Those people aren’t real. I have no idea who they are'. I - actually as Erin - probably have about three friends. Online fame doesn’t equate to power."

The actress - who recently starred in the play 'Unicorn' in London's West End - went on to admit that as well as avoiding social media, she also avoids reading reviews of her work.

She explained: "I literally never read anything. So, all I can know is that I’m really chuffed to be part of putting anything out there that is going to challenge our concept of relationships and love."

Erin shot to fame playing Anne, Princess Royal in Netflix's royal drama ‘The Crown’ and she recently admitted she took a break after wrapping the show so people could “forget” her.

She confessed that although it was “lovely” to be inundated with offers of work afterwards, Erin didn't want to play another royal.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “There was a year, following ‘The Crown’, when I got sent all the [scripts with] princesses under the sun.

“It was lovely, but sometimes you need to step away to make audiences forget you.

"Then you come back and take them by surprise."

Despite her own success, Erin still gets starstruck - although she tries to keep her excitement in check to focus on her work.

She admitted: “I get so overwhelmed by little moments. On ‘The Crown’, I spent two whole years just trying to be a normal person because inside I was squealing.

"Honestly, I spend most of my days going, ‘Erin, get your head down. Do your job'."