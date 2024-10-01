Erin Foster has refused to "confirm or deny" rumours she dated Harry Styles.

The 42-year-old writer - whose father is record producer David Foster - was linked to the 30-year-old singer a decade ago after they were pictured pumpkin picking together in Los Angeles, but neither star commented on speculation about their relationship.

Asked about the rumours on 'Watch What Happens Live', she said: "Oh my god. I can’t confirm or deny anything. Guys!

"Aren’t you allowed to plead the fifth on this show? I’m using my rights."

Host Andy Cohen replied: "I can’t figure out if that makes me think they definitely dated or definitely didn’t.”

Fellow guest Christian Siriano joked: "100 percent, I would tell the whole world!"

The 'As It Was' hitmaker has had a number of high profile partners of the years, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe.

His relationship status has always been a source of speculation, and his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson has admitted he gets "irritated" by the conspiracy theory claiming there was more to their friendship than meets the eye.

Speaking to Brazilian news outlet g1, he said of the rumour: “I think like any of those things, what is tough is I realised - I realised this some years ago - that there's nothing I can say.

"There's nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined in what they believe to be the truth, that they won't actually see the truth for what it is.

"I'd be lying if… It does irritate me a little bit, but it's kind of the nature of the job, I suppose.”

Louis gets particularly frustrated with being gossiped about because of the implications for his family.

He explained: “There are times when it gets far too personal within that whole space. I got my son, Freddie, [he] is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, it kind of broaches some stuff that are really unfair. It is kind of this thing that exists now.

“There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people making up what they want to make up. So be it.”