Erin Foster celebrated her Golden Globes nominations by 'pumping' breast milk

The 42-year-old star - who is the daughter of record producer David Foster and former model Rebecca Dyer - is the creator, writer, and executive producer of the hit Netflix romantic comedy series 'Nobody Wants This', which is nominated for three gongs at next January’s bash, including Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Erin welcomed her first child, daughter Noa, with husband Simon Tikhman in May, and admitted being a new mom means her celebrations will be a little less wild than usual.

She told PEOPLE: "I'm celebrating right now by pumping — pumping breast milk and having a cup of coffee.

"Tonight is a 20th [Century Studios] party for people with overall deals at the studio, so I'm sure we'll celebrate there.

"My husband [Simon Tikhman] is a very celebratory person, so he likes to slow down, stop and enjoy a moment, so I'm sure he'll have us have a glass of wine together and talk about how far it was to get here."

The series is based on Erin and Simon’s real-life love story after she converted to Judaism before marrying her Jewish spouse in 2019.

Erin was inspired to pen the book the series is based on of the same name about the union of an agnostic woman and a rogue rabbi.

Kristen Bell, 44, portrays Joanne, a sex and dating podcaster, and Adam Brody, also 44, is Noah Roklov, a rabbi introduced to Joanne by her best friend Ashley.

Both actors are nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor Golden Globes for their respective roles.

Erin and her sister Sara, 43 – who was also an executive producer - went through a lot making the series, and she says Simon is “very proud” of them for the way ‘Nobody Wants This’ “sheds positive light on Jewish culture and people.”

She said: "I think, for my husband, he's so proud of Sara [my sister] and I together, seeing everything we've been through on it.

"He'd love to not be the centre of attention all the time, but he's very proud.

"He's also just so grateful because Judaism has been such a big part of his life growing up with immigrant parents, and so for me to convert was a huge honour for his family.

"And so now me making a show that sheds positive light on Jewish culture and Jewish people is something he's really proud of."