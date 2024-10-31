Eva Longoria says Victoria Beckham loves a big breakfast.

Eva Longoria says Victoria Beckham loves a big breakfast

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress, 49, has been friends with the singer-turned-fashion designer for years, and has now spoken out about her pal’s varied diet after Victoria made headlines when her ex-footballer husband David, 49, said she has spent years existing on a strict diet of grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

Eva told Mail Online about how Victoria makes a “great” breakfast: “She’s actually easy because we eat the same breakfast.

“We both love egg whites and avocado. When we’re together... she makes a great egg whites and avocado.”

But Eva admitted about her friend: “For dinner, she is definitely steamed fish. Steamed fish, steamed vegetables. She’s easy.

“It’s actually the opposite. She is actually easy, not difficult.”

Eva spoke out months after David told the River Cafe Table 4 podcast about the differences between himself and Victoria when it comes to food: “I get quite emotional about food and wine – when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it.

“Unfortunately, I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.

“Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables – she will very rarely deviate from that.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing.

“It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was, but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

Victoria, who has four children including daughter Harper with David, has

said she refuses to eat food cooked in oil, butter or sauces, and doesn’t do red meat or dairy.

She said on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast: “To most restaurants I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself.

“I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces. This is where I sound even more boring in the food department.”