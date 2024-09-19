Eva Mendes admits her children "don't care" about her movies.

Eva Mendes admits her kids 'don't care' about her film roles

The 50-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Gosling have daughters Esmerelda, 10, and Amada, eight, together, and she admitted even getting her kids to watch scenes from her films has become a battle.

Asked if they have seen her movies or know what she did, she told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "They haven't but they don't care.

"I tried to show them a scene from 'Hitch' that I was actually proud of because I'm scared of deep, dark water. And I had to do this physical comedy stunt thing in the Hudson."

One of her daughters was scared, and she wanted to show them the video as a way of showing their mother facing her own fears.

However, she said: "Anyway, they were not impressed at all."

However, they did take an interest in their dad's appearance in 'Barbie' last year, which Eva described as "beautiful".

She added: "That was beautiful because the girls were such a huge part of that.

"They were such a huge part of him saying yes, taking the role because there's like 30 Barbies sitting in the house and there's one Ken. So he's like, there's something here."

Eva hasn't appeared in a movie since starring in her husband's directorial debut 'Lost River' a decade ago, and she isn't sure if she'll ever be tempted back into acting.

Asked if she'd return to Hollywood, Eva told 'Good Morning America': “I don’t know. If there’s interesting roles. I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, ya know, I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He’s like the best.

“It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, this is a good time to 'Seinfeld' it and just walk out. So, who knows?”

And the 'Other Guys' actress previously insisted it was a "no-brainer" for her to step back from acting to focus on raising her daughters and other pursuits.

She told 'Today' in March: “It was like a no-brainer.

“I’m so lucky, and I was like, if I could have this time with my children — and I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location. It takes you away.

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK, [Ryan's] going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here.’ "