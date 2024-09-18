Eva Mendes "doesn't know" if she'll ever return to acting.

Eva Mendes hasn't appeared in a film for a decade

The 50-year-old actress - who has Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, with husband Ryan Gosling - hasn't appeared in a movie since she starred in her spouse's 2014 directorial debut 'Lost River' and feels like she went out on a "high" so it would take a really "interesting" role to tempt her back.

Asked if she'd return to Hollywood, Eva told 'Good Morning America': “I don’t know. If there’s interesting roles. I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, ya know, I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He’s like the best.

“It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, this is a good time to 'Seinfeld' it and just walk out. So, who knows?”

The 'Other Guys' actress recently insisted it was a "no-brainer" for her to step back from acting to focus on raising her daughters and other pursuits.

She told 'Today' in March: “It was like a no-brainer.

“I’m so lucky, and I was like, if I could have this time with my children — and I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location. It takes you away. It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK, [Ryan's] going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here.’ "

Eva previously admitted she was tired of being offered "s***** roles" before taking her acting break.

Speaking on the ‘Fitzy and Wippa’ podcast, she said: “I would get back into acting for a great role, I took time off to be with the kids because they were just so little, our older one just turned eight.

“But it’s also because there are just some pretty s**** roles being offered to me and I’m just so sick of taking them. I was sick of it. I said ‘you know what it’s not worth it’. If I’m gonna go away for a few months, I might as well do something that’s damn good.”