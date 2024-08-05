Eve Hewson was "kicked out" of her family band.

Eve Hewson was an enthusiastic musician

The 'Behind Her Eyes' star and her siblings Jordan, 35, Elijah, 24, and John, 23, all moved back in with their parents, U2 frontman Bono and his wife Ali Hewson, in Dublin during the COVID-19 pandemic and used to pass the time in their dad's recording studio, but the 33-year-old actress' "enthusiasm" proved to be too much.

She told the new issue of Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine: “We have a studio at the end of [my parents’] garden, where [we] usually end up, in the middle of the night, writing stupid songs. I actually got kicked out of the family band, for being too enthusiastic.

"One evening, I noticed they were all in the studio together. I came in, I grabbed a bass, I started slapping the bass. And they said, ‘You gotta go. This isn’t our vibe’.”

But the 'One' hitmaker didn't join in with the sessions.

Asked if he was part of the band, Eve said: “No! He was asleep by 10pm every night.”

While she's a successful actress now, Eve initially wanted to follow in Bono's footsteps and pursue a music career.

She said: "I thought I was going to be Charli XCX.”

The 'Bad Sisters' actress tries to pay little attention to comments about being a nepo baby.

She said: “The only thing you can do is crack a joke and move on.”

Eve admitted she has "absolutely" been treated inappropriately in Hollywood and thinks it is still a common occurrance, but there is now more scope for women to speak out about what they have been subjected to.

She said: “What has changed is that you’re allowed to now say that you had a bad experience. Before it was, ‘Be grateful, don’t complain, this is what it’s like if you want to be a star.’

"At least now, even if people want to or not, they kind of have to respond, or they get cancelled. It gives us power.”

For the full interview, read PORTER at https://www.net-a-porter.com/porter/article-1fc21ec8cd6b3b39 or download the NET-A-PORTER app for iPhone, iPad and Android.