Eve felt at her lowest prior to her DUI arrest.

Eve has revealed when she was at her lowest to Paloma Faith

The 46-year-old star was apprehended after crashing her Maserati in Hollywood in 2007 and admits that the incident was at the height of a dark period of struggle with substance abuse and anxiety.

Speaking on the 'Mad, Sad and Bad' with Paloma Faith podcast: "I would say that closest time probably was right before my DUI, like before I got into that accident, the car accident, because I was drinking, but I was also taking Xanax on top of the drinking, so I was really trying to be numb.

"And that's crazy, that is something you really should not be doing."

The 'Love Is Blind' rapper admits that she had a "problem" with alcohol that was shown when she had to wear an ankle tag following her arrest.

Eve said: "I never used those words like alcoholic or addiction, but I definitely had a problem. I had a moment where I had a DUI and I had to wear a tag. It monitors your body temperature and it can tell from your sweat if you've had alcohol.

"I used to have to go see this guy, it was almost like being on parole in a way. He called me one day and was like, 'I can tell you're using. He's like, whatever you're using, your body wash or your lotion has some sort of alcohol in it'. He was like, 'I can tell you're not drinking, but your levels have gone up. So whatever that is, you have to stop using it'. It's so insane, and I had to wear that for 56 days."

She continued: "But you know what? Weirdly enough the anklet made me sane again because I couldn't remember a time I hadn't drank.

"So that 56 days actually was the time that made me sane, because I was able to sit with my emotions and understand why I was drinking so much and why I wanted to numb myself so much.

"So really the anklet made me feel normal. Made me face it."