Drew Barrymore wants to become "kinder" to herself.

Drew Barrymore has never had plastic surgery

The Hollywood star celebrated her 50th birthday in February,and Drew is perfectly happy with where she's currently at in her life, insisting she has no intention of undergoing cosmetic surgery.

In a behind-the-scenes moment on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the actress was asked to reveal her secret to "ageing gracefully" and Drew replied: "I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way ... but I also am like, do whatever works for you. The only thing I do know is don't judge other people because they do things differently.

"We're all on our own path and we have to support each other. I see a lot of turkey neck or I have a lot of other time where i'm like 'Oh Wow, we're there now.'"

Drew subsequently offered some thoughtful life advice to her fans.

She said: "I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself. How many beautiful moments do we even get the privilege of seeing our reflection and that person looking back at us is us?

"So the kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be, the better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face.

"A smile is better than any lipstick you’ll buy, and internal dialogue that isn’t so eviscerating of ourselves and so quick to catch a flaw - who says that’s the flaw, by the way, that might be someone else’s favourite thing about you ... how ironic.

"It isn’t how you look, it’s how you feel."

Earlier this year, Drew revealed that she was feeling "so excited" to turn 50.

The 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' star also claimed that she's happier than she's ever been in her life.

Drew - who has daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, ten, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - told AARP The Magazine's February/March 2025 issue: "It can’t come soon enough.

"I feel like Frodo [in 'The Lord of the Rings']: I see that brass ring and I’m so excited! I have no issues with ageing - this is the happiest I’ve been in my life."