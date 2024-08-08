Odell Beckham Jr and his ex Lauren 'Lolo' Wood are becoming "better humans" thanks to co-parenting.

Odell Beckham Jr and Lauren Wood have become 'better humans' through co parenting

The 31-year-old 'Ridiculousness' host has son Zydn, two, with the NFL star and while they are living on different coasts, their little boy is still having a great childhood..

She told E! News: "Co-parenting is definitely something to navigate.

"I think we do a really good job at it because Zydn is the happiest baby. He is so smart and just lovable.

"I feel like that's a testament to our own success of co-parenting, especially being bicoastal. He's working on the East Coast, and I'm working on the West Coast, so Zydn is getting a lot of travel time."

She admitted that having to find compromises for the sake of their son is a positive for the former couple.

She added: "It teaches both of us to become better humans. You're working with somebody else's schedule and you're responsible for a whole other human."

The parents - who dated from 2019 to 2023 - are making things work, and have moved on from "a state of self-interest".

She insisted it's been "fun navigating" their new lives, with her and Odell both growing "from that" as time has gone on.

She said: "Until we're completely responsible for another human being, we live in a state of self-interest and self-perspective. It changes overnight the moment we have our kids."

Meanwhile, Lolo sees motherhood as a superpower, as her "capabilities [have] multiplied".

She said: "My Zydn hemisphere is the fastest, most creative, problem-solving part of my brain. I'm entertaining, I'm animated, I'm engaged all the time."

Since their breakup, Odell had a fling with Kim Kardashian, but their romance "fizzled out", according to People magazine.

Another insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn't been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship.

"She is all about being a hands-on mom. Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate.

"They had a good thing and there aren't any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other's spaces, careers, families, and friends."