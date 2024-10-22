Mary J. Blige's fans have helped her to remain grounded.

Mary J. Blige feels a strong connection with her fans

The 53-year-old singer feels she's been through "a lot" in her own life - but Mary's fans have given her a healthy sense of perspective, too.

The Grammy-winning star told PEOPLE: "I listen to a lot of stories that my fans talk to me about. I've been through a lot, but sometimes you listen to other people's stories, and you say, 'Wow, I'm just complaining' because their stories is worse than yours."

Mary's new single, 'You Ain't the Only One', explores the idea that "everyone has something that they're dealing with".

The chart-topping singer - who has also enjoyed success as an actress - said: "Everyone has something that they're dealing with and that they're suffering through.

"The single is basically saying, 'You're not alone. You're not the only one out here dealing with life. Life is not life-ing for you only."

Mary has enjoyed huge success during her career - but she recently admitted that she used to hate the sound of her own voice.

She said on 'TODAY with Hoda and Jenna': "I didn’t like the sound of my voice.

"But now I listen to my music and now I love everything about me, I do.

"I used to hate everything about me. The sound of my voice, the sound of my speaking voice. And I used to just be afraid to hear any music back."

Mary 's self-love journey has actually helped to transform her entire outlook on life.

She explained: "We grow up thinking we couldn’t boast or brag or love on ourselves, and now I’m doing all that. I’m boasting and bragging and loving on myself because I’ve earned it.

"I have so much fun with myself. I’m like, ‘Girl, you look so good. I’m so proud of you. Oh, that looks nice on you.’ And I’m by myself a lot, so I’m always like, ‘Oh Mary, I love that! Let’s wear this tonight. That’s gonna be hot!’

"I’m my friend, you know, and I love me."