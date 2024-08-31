Fatman Scoop’s tour manager is “lost for words” over the rapper’s death.

The singer, born Issac Freeman III, fell while performing in Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut, on Friday (30.08.24) and was rushed to hospital before he died aged 53.

His manager, DJ and producer Birch Michael has now said he is “lost for words” over the musician’s death, adding it was with “the heaviest of hearts” he was confirming his passing.

He said in a social media post on Saturday (31.08.24): “You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today.”

Disturbing footage of Scoop’s on-stage medical emergency emerged before Birch’s statement and showed screams ringing out from fans as the rapper clambered onto a DJ platform before disappearing from view as a medical team raced to revive him.

Scoop is a three-time Grammy award winner, and had recently gone into podcasting and reality TV.

His television appearances included Channel 5’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother: UK Vs USA’.

He had been due to perform at the UK’s Reminisce Festival on 7 September.

A spokesperson for the event said his “absence will be profoundly felt by everyone.”.

They added: “He was not just one of our most popular performers, he was a cherished member of the Reminisce family.”

Footage captured by the audience when Scoop collapsed showed his collapse came just after he shouted at fans: “Let’s make some noise!”

The shirtless rapper then walked to the back of the stage and approached a DJ booth, while yelling: “I said Hamden make some noise!”

He was then filmed slurring words and fighting for breath before he collapsed.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene around 8.33pm, and the rapper was wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher to hospital where he received emergency treatment before dying.