The 49-year-old actress has admitted to having very strong bonds with some of her female friends, and those relationships have helped her to overcome heartbreak in her love life.

The Hollywood star said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "I think female friendship has been the thing that probably anchored my life the most."

Drew has had the same friends for decades and she trusts them all "implicitly" at this stage in her life.

She shared: "Most of my friends I've had for 30 and 40 years are gonna be 50, so it's like my whole life I've known these people.

"I trust them implicitly. They're very honest with me, and I know that they've seen where I've been and where I'm going."

Drew suggested that her female friends simply "want the best" for her.

She added: "[They] get you through heartbreak so much easier.

"Every time I've ever been dumped, my first phone call is my girlfriends. They make it so much better."

Meanwhile, Drew previously admitted that she prefers to find love the "old-fashioned way".

The movie star - who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman - has tried using dating apps in the past, but she prefers talking to people "in real life".

Drew - who has Olive, 12, and Frankie, ten, with Will - said on 'The Tonight Show': "Was it dating apps that stopped us from going up to people and asking them out? Now we don’t have to worry about public rejection, we can just hide behind the app. Forget it. I’m over it. I want to talk to people in real life.

"I still want to meet someone the old-fashioned way."