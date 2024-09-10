Jamie Dornan has become the new brand ambassador for Diet Coke.

This is My Taste, the new campaign by Diet Coke featuring Jamie Dornan will go live in October

The 42-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' film series alongside Dakota Johnson - has joined forces with the soft drinks brand to promote their signature low-calorie product and is featured in a new advert where he rides on a pink unicorn.

Jamie - who began his career as a model more than 20 years ago - said: I’m really pleased to join the Diet Coke family. The ‘This Is My Taste’ campaign resonated with me instantly as it reminds us all to take moments for ourselves to do whatever makes us happy. Especially if that includes taking a break in your day to drink a Diet Coke whilst lounging on a unicorn floatie."

Previous ambassadors for the Diet Coke company include late songstress Whitney Houston, Hollywood star Ben Affleck as well as 'Bridget Jones' Diary' actress Renée Zellweger and, in 2022, supermodel Kate Moss was named as creative director for the brand.

In the upcoming advert, Jamie reveals his own love of cold-water swimming, with a cheeky Diet Coke twist

Louise Maugest, Senior Director, Marketing at The Coca-Cola Company, commented: “We are honoured to announce Jamie Dornan as Diet Coke’s latest ambassador, adding to the brand’s rich history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in film, fashion and culture. We’re excited to work with Jamie to bring the new campaign to life and truly inspire people to own and celebrate their own style and taste, all whilst enjoying an iconic Diet Coke break.”

