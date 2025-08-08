Ozzy Osbourne's "final chapter" will be charted in a new documentary.

A new BBC documentary will focus on the final years of Ozzy Osbourne's life

The BBC's new film Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will centre on the story of the Black Sabbath rocker – who died aged 76 last month – and his wife Sharon Osbourne as they bid to fulfil their dream of moving back to the UK.

The documentary will show viewers how Ozzy battled Parkinson's disease to be fit enough to perform at Black Sabbath's farewell show in Birmingham last month and the consequences of his health issues.

The one-hour film is told through "intimate" access to the Osbourne family – including Ozzy and Sharon's children Kelly and Jack Osbourne - and will air on August 18 on BBC One.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The project was initially announced in 2022 and was planned to be a series called Home to Roost, but it later developed into a one-hour film as the Crazy Train artist's health worsened.

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, who serve as executive producers on the documentary for Expectation, said: "It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly.

"Ozzy wanted to make it back to the UK and appear on stage one last time – our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream."

They continued: "Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty, all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life.

"But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy's intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."

Claire Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, added: "We are honoured to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family.

"The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK. It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon.

"We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy's fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."