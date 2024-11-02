Finn Wolfhard has been mistaken for Timothee Chalamet on the streets of New York City.

The 21-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Mike Wheeler on the Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - has recalled being mistaken for Timothee, 28, while he was trying to get into a taxi.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Finn shared: "When I was in SoHo one time getting into an Uber with some friends, someone else had called an Uber to the same location and it was the same car, so we thought this was our Uber.

"So as we’re getting in, this other group went into the car, and we were like, ‘Oh, sorry that’s your Uber.’ And then one of them looked at me, and he recognised me, and his eyes went wide.

"I thought, ‘Oh no, he’s gonna recognise me from the show.' And he said, ‘Oh, my God. You’re Timothee Chalamet!’ And then I just started laughing with my friends, like, ‘Oh my God, that’s crazy that that just happened.’ It was very funny. I was relieved. I was like, ‘Yes I am!’ It was really funny."

Meanwhile, Finn recently claimed that he saw a ghost while filming ‘It’.

The actor - who starred in the 2017 horror film - told PEOPLE: "I’ve been in a lot of supernatural movies and TV shows, but ironically, I’ve never really seen a full-on ghost.

"But there was a time when I was a kid shooting ‘It’ in this abandoned mansion in Toronto, and me and a bunch of the other cast were exploring the floors.

"We went up to the top floor and there was one room where we saw a guy in black just kind of doing electrician work, and we were just like, ‘Okay, that’s just a crew member’.

"But then later, we found out that no one knew who that was, and no one ever saw him again."