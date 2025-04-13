Finn Wolfhard has mixed emotions about his character’s fate in ‘Stranger Things’.

The actor, 22, who has portrayed Mike Wheeler in the show since the Netflix sci-fi series premiered in July 2016, shared his complex feelings in an exclusive interview with People.

He said: “I was so happy with his ending, and I don’t know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy."

As the final season of ‘Stranger Things’ is set to come out later this year, Finn also reflected on what it felt like to finish the series that transformed him from a young actor into a household name.

‘Stranger Things’ follows a group of friends who must confront supernatural forces and secret government conspiracies in their small 1980s Indiana town.

Finn has starred in the show alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Brett Gelman, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

Netflix has yet to officially reveal the plot of the fifth season, but it is expected the Hawkins kids will face off against the villainous Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, after the ‘Upside Down’ has taken over their town.

Reflecting on filming his final scene for the series, Finn admitted it didn’t feel real at first.

“I just couldn’t believe it at all,” he said. “It didn’t really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover.”

Finn also recalled how the show’s actors remained together on the last day of filming, saying: “The cast all stayed for the last day, we were all there together.

“It was really great to be around each other.”

Looking back on the whirlwind success of ‘Stranger Things’, Finn explained the overwhelming nature of his success.

He added: “I don’t think I’d ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy.

“But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that.”