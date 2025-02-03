Finneas O'Connell wants fans to show kindness towards this year's Grammy winners.

Finneas and Billie Eilish missed out on an award

The 27-year-old star and his sister Billie Eilish lost out on their seven nominations at the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday (02.02.25) - but Finneas has now encouraged his fans to accept their disappointment with good grace.

Finneas wrote on Instagram: "Great Grammys. So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/albums. I don’t wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their PFP getting’ in fights with other artists’ fans in comment sections. (sic)"

The acclaimed songwriter has also offered his congratulations to the award winners.

Finneas' statement continued: "Be at peace. Congratulations to all."

Finneas and Billie, 23, have already won a host of awards together, including ten Grammys, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe.

But Finneas previously insisted that he's not motivated by accolades.

He told MR PORTER: "It alleviates some desire. I don’t feel desperate to win again."

Meanwhile, Billie was named Apple Music's Artist of the Year in November.

The chart-topping singer - who released her third studio album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', last year - was recognised for her impact on the music scene throughout 2024.

She told Apple Music: "Since day one, Apple Music has supported my music and artistry, and I am both honoured and humbled to receive this recognition as Artist of the Year this many years into my career."

Billie actually became the first person to win Apple Music's Artist of the Year award twice, having previously won the accolade in 2019.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial, said at the time: "From the moment we first heard ‘Ocean Eyes’ nearly a decade ago, we’ve been fans and champions of Billie’s work.

"It’s always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly. But what’s been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn’t just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely. It’s that she’s blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has - on her own terms, in her own way."