Firerose is working on "healing" after accusing her estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus of subjecting her to months of "extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse".

Firerose working on healing after Billy Ray split

Following the breakdown of their seven-month marriage, Firerose, 35, accused the 62-year-old country music singer of forcing her into "systematic isolation" and to live by “very strict rules" but she said she can now see the "light at the end of the tunnel".

She wrote on Instagram Stories: "This week has been monumental in many ways and I’m so appreciative of the outpouring of support. There are so many great experts, books resources on healing. I promise there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Dr. Ramani is a great place to start."

Billy Ray married Firerose in October 2023, one year after his ex-wife Tish filed for divorce for the third time.

He filed for an annulment in June, citing “inappropriate marital conduct" and last week audio was leaked of a row between them, where he unleashed a tirade of verbal abuse towards Firerose.

He wrote on Instagram Stories: "Hell yeah I was at my wit's end.

"As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud.

"I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary.

"I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a life. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for own gain. See you in court.(sic)"

In the audio recording, obtained by DailyMail.com and Us Weekly, Billy Ray branded Firerose "dumb" and "selfish".