Flavor Flav has clarified his stance on Chappell Roan being "rude" to fans.

Flavor Flav has addressed his comments about Chappell Roan

The 65-year-old rapper had claimed 26-year-old pop megastar had made a big "mistake" by calling out fans for "harassing" her and her family as he insisted celebrities should be grateful for people wanting to meet them, but now he's changed his view after hearing the whole story.

He told TMZ's 'Merry Elfin' Christmas': "Honestly, I do think it's one of the biggest mistakes she can make because it's all of the people that make her who she is to society.

"If people can take their time out for you, you should be able to take your time out for them.

"I get scared when nobody come up asking for a selfie. I get nervous! I'm like, 'What did I do? I got on the right clock today?' "

He has since taken to X - formerly Twitter - and admitted he wasn't aware of the full context behind the 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker's situation.

He wrote: "I was asked about Chappell Roan and was told that she was rude to fans.

"I don’t really know her or the situation and said that it’s a mistake because it’s the fans that make us who we are.

"BUT,,, if individuals are threatening her privacy or boundaries,,, good for her to speak up,!! (sic)"

Chappell - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - has endured a meteoric rise to fame over the course of the last year, and she has been open about her struggles with suddenly becoming known all over the world.

She wrote on Instagram: "I want to love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theater, feel safe, and do all the things every single person deserves to do.

"Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me. There is always more to the story. l am scared and tired.

"And please—don't call me Kayleigh. I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life.

"There is a part of myself that I save just for my project and all of you. There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don’t want that taken away from me. "