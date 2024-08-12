Flavor Flav has offered to "make" a bronze medal for US Olympian Jordan Chiles.

Flavor Flav has voiced his support for the US Olympian

The 23-year-old gymnast was recently stripped of her bronze medal following an appeal by the Romanian team and a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport - but Flav has now taken to social media to show his support for Jordan.

The 65-year-old rap star - who was the official hype man of the US water polo team at the Paris Olympics - wrote on X: "Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!! (sic)"

In response, a follower asked: "Who knew Flavor Flav was such a treasure?!! (sic)"

And then Flav replied: "ME,!! (sic)"

Jordan took to social media after she was stripped of her bronze medal.

The gymnast wrote: "I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you."

Meanwhile, Flav previously revealed that he was relishing being at the Olympic Games.

The rapper told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Man, I'm feeling like I'm living the greatest moment of my life right now. I'm feeling amazing right now. It's a very wonderful experience that I'm living right now.

"For the first time ever I get to be at the Olympics in person instead of just seeing it on TV."

Flav has always wanted to attend an Olympics in person, and he's finally fulfilled his life-long ambition.

He explained: "Words right now can't even explain how amazing it is. I'm living a dream come true right now.

"I always dreamed about being at the Olympics one day, watching it and seeing it in person. Right now God has granted me the gift to where I'm able to be here and see it."