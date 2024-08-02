Flavor Flav is paying rent for a US Olympian.

Flavor Flav has lent his support to Veronica Fraley

The 65-year-old rap star - who is in Paris as the the official hype man of the US women's water polo team - has agreed to pay Veronica Fraley's rent, after she revealed her financial struggles via social media.

Veronica - who is competing in the discuss event - wrote on X: "I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent [sad face emoji] my school only sent about 75 percent of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything [laughter emoji] ) enough to buy new cars and houses [thumbs-down emojis] (sic)"

In response, Flav quickly offered to pay Veronica's rent for her.

He wrote: "I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO (sic)"

And after making the payment, Flav revealed that he planned to support Veronica in person.

The rap star said: "Man of word,,, and Imma try and come by and support you in person tomorrow ,,, LMK what time (sic)"

Flav recently revealed that he's relishing the experience of being at the Olympics in Paris.

The music star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Man, I'm feeling like I'm living the greatest moment of my life right now. I'm feeling amazing right now. It's a very wonderful experience that I'm living right now.

"For the first time ever I get to be at the Olympics in person instead of just seeing it on TV."

Flav has always wanted to attend an Olympics in person, and he's finally fulfilling his life-long ambition.

He explained: "Words right now can't even explain how amazing it is. I'm living a dream come true right now.

"I always dreamed about being at the Olympics one day, watching it and seeing it in person. Right now God has granted me the gift to where I'm able to be here and see it."