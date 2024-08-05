Flavor Flav has been using his "big mouth" to support the US women's water polo team.

Flavor Flav is supporting the US team in Paris

The 65-year-old rap star is the official hype man of the water polo team at the Paris Olympics, and Flav is desperate to see the team succeed.

Speaking to NPR, Flav said: "I have a big mouth. So when I'm on the side, I know these girls hear me in the water, talk about - 'come on, y'all. Come on, come on, let's get another goal.'"

Flav has developed a new level of respect and appreciation for the athletes since arriving in Paris.

He explained: "Let me tell you something - this sport is very hard to play. It takes a lot of strength and a lot of endurance.

"I tried playing water polo. I tried it. They let me try it with them, you know? I jumped in the water. I was in the water for about a total of maybe seven minutes ... this was the hardest seven minutes in my life. I'm dead serious."

Flav recently revealed that he's relishing the experience of being at the Olympics.

The music star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Man, I'm feeling like I'm living the greatest moment of my life right now. I'm feeling amazing right now. It's a very wonderful experience that I'm living right now.

"For the first time ever I get to be at the Olympics in person instead of just seeing it on TV."

Flav has always wanted to attend an Olympics in person, and he's finally fulfilling his life-long ambition.

He explained: "Words right now can't even explain how amazing it is. I'm living a dream come true right now.

"I always dreamed about being at the Olympics one day, watching it and seeing it in person. Right now God has granted me the gift to where I'm able to be here and see it."