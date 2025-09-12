G Flip and Chrishell Stause are planning to marry every year.

The Australian musician - who is non-binary and uses gender neutral prononuns - and the Selling Sunset star tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2023, but went on to enjoy multiple other wedding celebrations later that year and then got hitched again this July, paving the way for a new tradition.

And G Flip, 31, explained their multiple celebrations came about because their first wedding was "so shotgun that my family got three hours' notice" and because there wasn't enough time for all their loved ones to be there, the couple agreed to a second one.

They continued to People magazine: "Then we did another one, but then my family couldn't make it, and they were like, 'Well, will you do an Australian one?' And then I was like, 'Yep, we'll do an Australian one.'

"So we did three in a row, and then we were like, 'We may as well just do this every year and make it a tradition.' "

In July, the couple had a Medieval wedding at a castle, which began as a "complete joke" but eventually became a "serious" plan.

G Flip said: "For some reason, it was like, 'Imagine doing a Medieval wedding.' And then it was like, 'Oh my God, that'd be so funny. We could get swordsmen. A flute player.'

"It went too far. Then, we went on Airbnb, and there was a castle available, and we were like, 'Okay, let's get a little castle — a big castle —and do it."

The couple are going to plan their annual wedding just a week in advance to minimise stress, and will have a different guest list of 10-15 people each time.

The singer said: "So, now I think we've just continued the tradition of renewing our vows every July, but I think now the scale is going to get crazy because now Chrishell's like, 'I want to do an emo wedding next year.'

"I'm like, 'Yes, let's get some gothic cathedral. Get a pop-punk band that plays."

The loved-up couple renewed their vows shortly after Chrishell opened up about their desire to have children.

The 44-year-old star revealed in June that she was "back on the IVF hell train".

She said on her Instagram Story: "Back on the IVF hell train. I think this may be my last attempt. There are other alternatives, but this route needed to be tried first bc of timing. So if it's meant to be it will be. If not, pivot [heart emoji] (sic)"

Chrishell also thanked her followers for the support they've shown her throughout her IVF journey.

She said in a separate post: "Live footage of me reading all the beautiful supportive messages on the last slide. THANK YOU [prayer emoji] (sic)"