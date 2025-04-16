Florence Pugh is not an "easy" person to date.

Florence Pugh covers Harper's Bazaar

The 'Thunderbolts' actress - who is currently in a relationship with someone she has declined to name - admitted her hectic work schedule means it can be hard for her to "make dates" but she won't expect her partners to just "accept" the situation.

She told the May issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: “I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy! I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates.

"But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family.”

Florence's last relationship ended as she began filming 'We Live in Time' and she admitted the themes of mortality in the film made her reevaluate her priorities.

She said: “It was a scary break-up, and I think that movie forced me to realise I can’t wait for people any more. I can’t accept this version of love. I have to help myself...

“I’ve worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much.

"I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change. I don’t want to have things just happen to me any more.”

The 29-year-old actress - who has endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome - called for more "tenderness and understanding" after she was hit by unkind comments online when she began the "tiring and horrible" process of freezing her eggs.

She said: “There was a clickbait article about me doing it. I know you shouldn’t read the comments but... urgh. I wish there was a little more tenderness and understanding...

“It can be such a hate-fest out there."

Florence recently enjoyed five months of "bliss" after deleting Instagram but returned to post about the Los Angeles wildfires in the hope her platform could help spread information.

However, she thinks social media can only go "so far" and she wants to do more to bring about change in the world.

She said: “Instagram posts can only go so far. Yes, they make you aware, yes, they can change a few opinions, but I want to make sure that I’m awake to what’s going on and feel like I’m a part of the change.

“Being more active in this very aggressive change in the world right now feels correct to me. At least I know that my energy is going somewhere.”

The full interview with Florence appears alongside photos by Erik Madigan Heck in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, which is on sale from 17 April.

Visit https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/florence-pugh for more.